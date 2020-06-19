7 things you need to know today

CAPE TOWN - Good morning. This is all the latest business news that you need to know today. 1. A resilient vehicle industry is preparing to fight back in modern ways The motoring industry is optimistic that the country’s economic activity will increase in the next six months and more than two-thirds of industry players are of the view that it will return to pre-Covid-19 levels. 2. Naspers's annual earnings expected to fall up to 16% South African media and e-commerce behemoth Naspers said on Thursday its core headline earnings per share (HEPS) for the full year ended March are likely to drop by 10-16 percent.

3. WATCH: Rand trades on a softer footing

The rand ebbed during the European session in the face of second-wave infection fears according to NKC Research.

4. Just R7bn in loans granted from R200bn Covid-19 Loan Guarantee scheme

Banks have only approved loans worth just more than R7 billion In just over a month since the R200 billion Covid-19 Loan Guarantee scheme to help small and medium sized businesses was launched, according to figures from the SA Banking Association (Basa) yesterday.

5. KZN property company sees R75m in sales during lockdown

With global stock market volatility and South Africa’s historically low interest rate, property investment is growing despite the challenges, as evidenced by the recent achievements of property developer company, Devmco Group.

6. Listen: How SMEs can survive the Covid-19 pandemic

We are currently facing a national pandemic that is changing how we do things and forcing us to adapt to the ‘new normal’ where business is not usual anymore.

7. Aspen CEO working to ensure supply of promising Covid drug

Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Ltd. is working to ensure it can manage demand for a generic anti-inflammatory drug that was shown to improve survival in Covid-19 patients.

