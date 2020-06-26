7 things you need to know today

CAPE TOWN - Good morning. This is all the latest business news that you need to know today. 1. Mr Price rides cash sales wave in crunch Mr Price yesterday said its operations felt the full impact of the country’s coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic as sales plummeted nearly 90percent at the implementation of one of the strictest lockdowns in the world in April. 2. Tiger Brands welcomes ruling on access to listeriosis findings Tiger Brands said yesterday that it welcomed the ruling by the South Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg, which compelled third parties to provide information related to the class action lawsuit.

3. WATCH: Muted dollar sees rand clawing back losses

The rand regained late into yesterday’s European session as investors scrutinised the supplementary budget against a muted US dollar according to NKC Research.

4. KZN North Coast predicted to be next big boom area in South Africa - Seeff

On the North Coast of KwaZulu-Natal, a consistent amount of property is continuing to be sold, even during these unprecedented times and this demand clearly underscores the persistent popularity of the area.

5. Hospitality industry to bleed more jobs because of refused insurance claims

The hospitality industry will lose many more jobs through the Covid-19 pandemic because insurance companies have rejected Covid-19 related Business Interruption insurance claims, a leading industry representative organisation for the sector said yesterday.

6. Charts that show troubles presented in SA’s budget

South African Finance Minister Tito Mboweni has presented a special adjustment budget after the coronavirus pandemic and measures to curb its spread wreaked havoc on the economy and state finances.

7. South Africa too rich for relief even as fiscal reckoning looms

Too rich for debt relief available to most African nations and hobbled by its politics, South Africa is facing a public financing crisis.

