7 things you need to know today

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

CAPE TOWN - Good morning. This is all the latest business news that you need to know today. 1. Dis-Chem’s CE receives modest remuneration rise of 3.04% Dis-Chem chief executive Ivan Saltzman’s total remuneration increased 3.04 percent to R13.23 million for the year to the end of February from R12.84 million last year. 2. WATCH: Rand trades firmer overnight The South African rand failed to garner support from thawing risk aversion as caution reined ahead of a key GDP release according to NKC Research.

3. Leisure industry eases open under strict rules

Tourism Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane has said that restaurants, bars, casinos, cinemas, conference venues and other hospitality sites would be allowed to reopen from Monday, but leisure travel could still be prohibited.

4. Contract growers in peril from dumping during Covid-19

As regards an opinion run online on Business Report's website on June 25 "Covid 19 Exposes SA to accelerated Food Security Threat, says Fairplay".

5. Budget Insurance launches R6m small business relief fund

Budget Insurance has launched a R6 million small business relief fund to help small businesses that have been impacted by the coronavirus pandemic and lockdown regulations.

6. Ramaphosa warns against stigmatisation of Covid-19 patients

President Cyril Ramaphosa on Monday urged South Africans to stamp out the stigmatisation of people who have proven positive with coronavirus.

7. Fewer young people applied for jobs since lockdown started

Latest statistics from Stats SA reveal that South Africa’s unemployment rate climbed to a record 30.1 percent in the first quarter of this year from 29.1 percent in the fourth quarter of last year. In concrete numbers, that translates to an additional 344 000 people unemployed, and a total of 7.1 million people out of work.

BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE