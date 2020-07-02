7 things you need to know today

CAPE TOWN - Good morning. This is all the latest business news that you need to know today. 1. South African vehicle sales surge in June, but still way down year-on-year There is good news and bad news concerning South Africa’s new vehicle sales in June 2020. 2. Steinhoff to resolve litigation and reduce debt and financing costs Steinhoff International’s share price declined by more than 7 percent on the JSE yesterday after the troubled retailer reported further losses of €1.84 billion (R35.8 billion) for the year to the end of September 2019, up from €1.19bn a year earlier.

3. JSE slaps Tongaat with with R7.5m fine non-compliance with exchange’s listings

Tongaat Hulett accepted both the findings and the public censure issued by the JSE, the agriculture and agri-processing firm said yesterday after it was slapped with a R7.5 million fine for non-compliance with the exchange’s listings requirements.

4. WATCH: Rand consolidates gains overnight

The rand took advantage of global risk appetite to shrug off a weak economic environment as investors were drawn by carry allure.

5. Steinhoff pays hefty bonuses despite larger 2019 loss

Steinhoff International paid its chief executive Louis du Preez a total remuneration of €2.72 million (R53m) for the year to end September 2019, up from €1.92m compared to 2018, the retailer disclosed in its annual report released yesterday.

6. Consumers concerned about shopper safety during Covid-19 pandemic

Consumers are not just concerned about pricing when it comes to shopping, they are also concerned about the measures taken by retailers to ensure shopper safety during the Covid-19 pandemic.

7. Tourism Business Council slams insurers for non-cover of clients

The Tourism Business Council of SA on Wednesday launched a blistering attack on the insurance sector, saying the hospitality and tourism sectors were facing collapse because insurers had turned their backs on their clients.

