7 things you need to know today

CAPE TOWN - Good morning. This is all the latest business news that you need to know today. 1. Unions threaten court action over threat to liquidate SAA South African Airways (SAA) workers' unions have threatened to take a legal route in their battle with the government over a looming threat to liquidate the airline ahead of the creditors meeting to vote on the proposed business rescue plan. 2. Capitec flags possible 70% fall in earnings Capitec Bank’s share price declined more than 3 percent on the JSE on Friday after the bank flagged that its earnings could decline by more than 70 percent for the six months to the end of August, negatively impacted by a loss of R404 million during the first quarter.

3. WATCH: Rand runs out of momentum

The rand started the session on a firmer footing, buoyed by external factors, before sliding later during the session as risk aversion rose amid thin trade according to NKC Research

4. Old Mutual appoints new chief executive to replace axed Moyo

Old Mutual has appointed Iain Williamson as group chief executive, creating more certainty for the group following the protracted legal battle with his axed predecessor, Peter Moyo.

5. Trade union concerns delay Cell C CCMA process

The Section 189 consultation process at Cell C facilitated by the Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration (CCMA) was delayed on Friday due to complaints raised by organised labour, the company said.

6. Chinese-owned firm fined for locking workers inside Durban building until they met targets

A Durban company accused of “locking in” employees and demanding they meet daily targets in producing medical equipment, even though it operated without the required certification, pleaded guilty in court this week.

7. Is it a good time to refinance your commercial property?

Even as lockdown regulations ease and the economy reopens, many businesses continue to face serious cash flow issues that could force them into closure.

