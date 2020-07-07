7 things you need to know today

CAPE TOWN - Good morning. This is all the latest business news that you need to know today. 1. Covid-19 hits Media24 hard with newspapers and magazines facing closures The Covid-19 pandemic that has affected thousands of companies globally and in South Africa, has claimed another victim, this time, a South African media company, Media24. 2. WATCH: Rand gives up gains overnight The South African rand started the week on the front foot as risk appetite carried over from Asian trade buoyed emerging market currencies according to NKC Research.

3. Protection of personal information laws kick in

The Protection of Personal Information Act (Popia), which was signed into law seven years ago in 2013, came fully into effect (with the exception of two sections) this week, on July 1, after President Cyril Ramaphosa gave the go-ahead for its implementation. Companies and other organisations handling your personal information have a year to comply with the act.

4. Sasol to end its gas exploration near Bazaruto after robust pre-feasibility assessment

Sasol's share price rose on Monday, increasing by up to 5.95 percent to R143.78 after it announced plans to withdraw from exploring for gas off the coast of Mozambique, close to the environmentally sensitive Bazaruto Island.

5. Blue Label in favourable trading update

Blue Label Telecoms share price rose by almost 10 percent on the JSE yesterday after the mobile technology company released a favourable trading update for the year to end May, with earnings expected to surge by more than 20 percent.

6. Demand in industrial, retail and office markets has weakened, FNB survey shows

The industrial property market is the strongest of the three major commercial property sectors, but there has been a weakening of demand in the industrial, retail and office markets.

7. MTN and Ericsson launch live 5G network in Bloemfontein and Port Elizabeth

MTN South Africa announced the availability of its 5G commercial offering using Ericsson products in the cities of Bloemfontein and Port Elizabeth.

