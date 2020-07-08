7 things you need to know today

CAPE TOWN - Good morning. This is all the latest business news that you need to know today. 1. KZN economy contracts by R30 billion Covid-19 lockdown takes it toll The economy of KwaZulu-Natal (KZN), South Africa’s second-largest economy, after Gauteng has contracted by R30 billion in the wake of the Covid-19 global pandemic, according to a statement released by the Office of the KZN Premier Sihle Zikalala. 2. Unions accept R2.2bn severance packages to rescue SAA South African Airways (SAA) multi-billion rand business rescue plan looks set to be voted in favour of by the majority of creditors next week after the airline’s workers agreed to accept the proposed voluntary severance packages (VSPs).

3. WATCH: Rand slumps as business confidence plunges to the weakest level in 35 years

The rand slumped in the face of souring risk sentiment as second-wave infection fears provided ground for more reintroductions of lockdown restrictions according to NKC Research.

4. Banks working with treasury to make R100bn Covid-19 loans more accessible to businesses

South African banks are working with the National Treasury and the South African Reserve Bank to review the R100 billion Covid-19 Loan Guarantee Scheme, to make loans more accessible to distressed businesses.

5. Massmart set to shed nearly 1 800 jobs at Game stores as Covid-19 hits retail

Massmart on Tuesday flagged that it planned to cull nearly 1 800 more jobs at its Game stores just months after it closed the loss making Dion Wired unit.

6. Media24 to retrench more than 500 employees as print media hard hit by Covid-19

Naspers’s Media24 said on Tuesday that it planned to retrench more than 500 people and close some of its magazines as the Covid-19 pandemic hits its operations.

7. Omnia Holdings share price jumps more than 10% on the JSE

Omnia Holdings share price jumps more than 10 percent on the JSE after the diversified chemicals group returned to profitability in the year to end March, boosted by its turnaround plan implemented last year.

