7 things you need to know today

CAPE TOWN - Good morning. This is all the latest business news that you need to know today. 1. Altron goes ahead with separation of UK subsidiary Allied Electronics Corporation (Altron) is forging ahead with the potential separation and listing of its UK subsidiary, Bytes Technology Group (Bytes UK), on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange and a secondary listing on the JSE. 2. WATCH: Rand trades steady after overnight slide The South African currency shrugged off a surprise return to a stricter phase of lockdown as robust risk appetite boosted emerging market currencies according to NKC Research.

3. Edcon BRPs accept TFG's conditional offer to buy 371 Jet stores

The Foschini Group (TFG) on Monday announced plans to buy 371 Jet stores from Edcon for R480 million, signalling its extension into discount retail clothing and footwear.

4. Thousands of jobs are threatened by the government's renewed ban on alcohol

Thousands of workers in the South African liquor industry and its value chain are facing job losses after the government reintroduced a ban on alcohol sales just as business was picking up from a nine-week hiatus.

5. Meeting of creditors to decide the fate of embattled SAA

The government on Monday made its final push to get SA Airways' creditors to vote in favour of the proposed business rescue plan to avoid the liquidation of the airline.

6. Lockdowns a heavy blow for The Foschini Group’s turnover

Listed homeware and fashion retailer The Foschini Group (TGF) on Monday reported a 43 percent slide in turnover during the three months to June 27, compared with a year earlier, after being hit hard by Covid-19 lockdowns across the three major territories in which trades.

7. Distell's shares sink on Ramaphosa's alcohol ban

Distell tumbled on the JSE on Monday after the government reinstated its ban on alcohol sales and transportation on Sunday evening.

