7 things you need to know today

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

CAPE TOWN - Good morning. This is all the latest business news that you need to know today. 1. Mining output shows slight improvement but declines year on year Mining output declined 29.8 percent year on year in May, but there was a slight improvement from the record low of -50.3 percent in April, as most mining activities were curtailed due to level 4 of the national lockdown regulations, Statistics SA (StatsSA) reported yesterday. 2. Food price relief on the horizon for consumers Depreciation of the rand and initial panic buying caused some abnormal price inflation at the beginning of lockdown in food commodity and fresh produce markets, but some stability had returned, providing the basis for price reductions being realised in upstream markets.

3. WATCH: Rand rises as dollar steps back

The rand advanced ahead of the mining production release, while benefiting later during the session from a softening greenback according to NKC Research.

4. TFG looks to raise R3.95bn to reduce debt while laying off staff

The Foschini Group (TFG) is looking to raise up to R3.95 billion through a rights offer and has notified employees it was in the process of laying off some staff to cut its debt as the retailer faces headwinds in its core markets.

5. SAA closer to taking off as rescue plan approved by creditors

The path to the establishment of a new national carrier moved closer to fruition on Tuesday after creditors overwhelmingly approved SAA’s business rescue plan and the Department of Public Enterprises (DPE) named veteran aviation executive Philip Saunders as the airline’s interim chief.

6. Builders ventures on an expansion trip into East Africa

DIY, construction and building materials retailer Builders, in Massmart’s Massbuild division, is expanding into East Africa with its first store in Nairobi, Kenya opening from the end of August 2020.

7. Employers may need to pay up for ignoring mental health issues of staff

Employees may well experience depression, anxiety and stress during the Covid-19 lockdown and employers need to know that they might be ordered to pay up for ignoring mental health issues of their staff.

BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE