7 things you need to know today

CAPE TOWN - Good morning. This is all the latest business news that you need to know today. 1. Lower earners bear brunt of job losses Employment fell by 3 million people between February and April, mostly among low-income earners, according to a National Income Dynamic Study Coronavirus Rapid Mobile (Nids-Cram) Survey released yesterday. 2. WATCH: Rand trades somewhat weaker overnight The South African currency rallied on the back of vaccine hopes to shrug off higher probability of a rate cut next week as inflation slipped to the lowest level in 16 years according to NKC Research.

3. CPI slide puts pressure on MPC for further monetary easing

The country's Consumer Price Index (CPI) continued its downward trend in May, falling to 2.1 percent from 3 percent in April, putting more pressure on the SA Reserve Bank (SARB) to continue its monetary easing regime next Thursday.

4. Property specialists say offices will remain essential post Covid-19

Offices will continue to be an essential part of doing business during and post the Covid-19 pandemic, even though their future at this juncture seems uncertain with so many working from home, property specialists said yesterday.

5. Plant-based foods offer SA a fresh opportunity

The consumption of plant-based meat and dairy food alternatives is growing fast in many overseas markets, creating new opportunities also for South African food producers, according to Berlin-based ProVeg.

6. Mixed reaction to appointment of Saunders to helm of SAA

The appointment of Phillip Saunders this week as the interim chief executive of the South African Airways (SAA) has received a mixed reaction.

7. What will the commercial property industry look like in a post-Covid-19 world

The Covid-19 pandemic and subsequent national lockdown has had a significant impact on South Africa’s commercial property industry.

