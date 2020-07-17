7 things you need to know today

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

CAPE TOWN - Good morning. This is all the latest business news that you need to know today. 1. Shutdowns cost Amplats 521600 platinum group metals ounces Anglo American Platinum (Amplats) lost 521600 platinum group metals (PGMs) ounces in the second quarter ended in June, due to the impact of shutdowns implemented in South Africa and Zimbabwe to curb the spread of Covid-19. 2. Hyprop expecting a 15% drop in share dividend Property Reit Hyprop Investments said yesterday its dividend per share for the year to June 30 was expected to be at least 15 percent, or 111.7 cents, per share less than the previous year.

3. WATCH: Rand loses momentum

The South African currency surrendered some gains as risk appetite ebbed in the wake of poor data out of China, dwarfing optimism surrounding promising vaccine trial results accordin to NKC Research.

4. SA households are buckling under financial stress

South African households are buckling under the Covid-19 outbreak as 58percent of them are reported to be under financial stress, according to the latest survey by Old Mutual Savings & Investment Monitor.

5. Covid shutdown bump in the road for Kumba production

Kumba Iron Ore yesterday reported production during the six months ended June had dropped 11percent as lockdown regulations since March had had an extensive impact on mining production.

6. Pandemic takes disruptive tollon Richemont's performance

JSE listed Richemont’s share price declined by more than 5percent yesterday after the Swiss luxury goods company's sales for the first quarter to the end of June nearly halved, hurt by store closures due to the Covid-19 outbreak.

7. SA extends its longest slump since 1945

The South African economy extended its longest downward cycle since 1945 as restrictions to curb the spread of the coronavirus weighed on output and are set to hurt household finances even more.

BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE