7 things you need to know today

CAPE TOWN - Good morning. This is all the latest business news that you need to know today. 1. Mozambik co-founder rips into Ramaphosa as restaurant industry crumbles South African entrepreneur and co-founder of the popular Portuguese-themed restaurant chain Mozambik, Brett Michielin, has lashed out at President Cyril Ramaphosa for "annihilating an entire economic sector in record time". 2. B&V defends work and billing at Kusile plant US-based engineering firm Black & Veatch’s (B&V) said on Friday its work and billing on Kusile power station had been the subject of full “scrutiny” by Eskom and the government, and had included “in-depth evaluations” by construction industry experts.

3. Price of gold surges as investors pile into the yellow metal

The gold price flitted around $1800 (R29982) an ounce on Friday, after rising to new highs last week and climbing 22percent since the end of March.

Investors piled into the yellow metal as a safer store of value amid concerns about the rising Covid-19 toll and concern about inflation from programmes to print vast amounts of money to bolster ailing economies.

4. WATCH: Rand strengthens against greenback

The South African rand regained some ground although second-wave infection fears kept a lid on gains according to NKC Research.

5. Prosus plans to acquire eBay's classifieds business

Prosus, the international internet assets division of Naspers, is back on the acquisitions trail, six months after walking away from the bidding war to acquire Just Eat.



6. SITA committed to a sustainable future with ISO14001:2015 re-certification across six offices

SITA, the technology provider for the air transport industry, has taken another step towards its ambition to be carbon neutral by 2022 by securing ISO14001:2015 (Environmental Management Systems - EMS) re-certification for six SITA offices globally.

7. Mines urged to beef up employee screening with Covid-19 deaths on the rise

The Department of Mineral Resources and Energy (DMRE) has called on the mines to beef up the screening of employees as the mining industry confirmed that Covid-19 deaths had jumped to 45.

BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE