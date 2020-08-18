7 things you need to know today

Compiled by Dhivana Rajgopaul CAPE TOWN - Good morning. This is all the latest business news that you need to know today. 1. Momentum warns of substantial decline in its full-year earnings Momentum Metropolitan Holdings warned that its full-year earnings could slump by as much as 65percent as the financial services group continued to be impacted by the Covid-19 outbreak in its operations. 2. SA recovers 77% of pre Covid-19 activity

South Africa has recovered 77 percent of its pre-covid activity as of August 9, according to Swiss Private Bank Lombard Odier & Co, which uses big data and data science to track the economy.

3. Women’s buying power reshaping SA property market

According to data from residential property specialists, Leadhome, South African women are fast becoming the queens of the castle, with women now constituting more than half of all buyer and seller enquiries.

4. TFG concludes agreement to buy Jet stores, some approvals pending

South African retailer TFG said on Monday it had concluded an agreement to buy select assets of budget clothes retailer Jet from the administrators of rival Edcon and expects to meet all conditions by the end of September.

5. Tiger Brands to sell processed meats business for $24.7m

South African food producer Tiger Brands will sell its processed meats business through two separate deals for a combined 428 million rand ($24.7 million), it said on Monday.

6. Sasol reports R91.3bn annual loss

Petrochemicals giant Sasol has reported an R91.3 billion annual loss for the year ended June on plummeting oil prices.

7. FoodForwardSA says more people in SA will be in need of access to food

FoodForward SA, South Africa’s not-for-profit food redistribution organisation, said the escalating number of poor people will drastically increase the number of vulnerable people needing access to food.

