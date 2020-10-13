7 things you need to know today

Compiled by Dhivana Rajgopaul CAPE TOWN - Good morning. This is all the latest business news that you need to know today. 1. Output slips for 15th month in a row, dragged down by car industry Manufacturing production slipped to a 15th consecutive month of year-on-year decline in August, dragged down by the downturn in the automotive industry as the economy continued its struggle to gain momentum after the easing of the lockdown. 2. President's message may be deal-breaker

Sentiment swirled in the market yesterday on news that President Cyril Ramaphosa will present the country’s long-awaited economic recovery plan on Thursday.

3. Rand dips marginally, but remains in range

The local currency remains rangebound, even as it weakened during the overnight session as fears of a rise in Covid-19 cases in the United States added to investor concerns according to Bianca Botes, Executive Director at Peregrine Treasury Solutions.

4. Balwin is back after lockdown earnings drop

Balwin Properties’ headline earnings fell 56 percent to 17cents a share in the six months to August 31, after the lockdown stopped building for three months.

5. Scott Fyfe made fifth David Jones CE in six years

David Jones yesterday appointed its fifth chief executive in six years when it unveiled Country Road Group (CRG) chief executive Scott Fyfe as its new boss.

6. Vodacom Lesotho wins the first round in its battle with the LCA

Vodacom's Lesotho unit has won the first round of a legal fight to hold on to its licence to operate in the country.

7. Victory for SMEs as Shoprite to immediately stop enforcing exclusivity clause

The commission on Monday welcomed the decision by the Competition Tribunal to confirm as an order the consent agreement, which states that exclusivity against other supermarkets will cease immediately in non-urban areas and will be phased out over five years in urban areas.

BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE