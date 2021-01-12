7 things you need to know today

CAPE TOWN - Good morning. This is all the latest business news that you need to know today. 1. Medical schemes set for vaccine rollout South Africa’s medical aid schemes have also set aside funds to finance the country’s much-expected Covid-19 vaccine rollout. 2. Rand falls to month low as Covid-19 surge, fears of extended lockdown spook market The rand slipped to a one-month low yesterday on the strength of the dollar as risk-off sentiment spooked financial markets with investors weighing in on the surge in Covid-19 cases in South Africa and fears that the country could face an extended lockdown.

3. WBHO’s Probuild sale falls through due to Australian national security

Wilson Bayly Holmes Ovcon’s (WBHO) shares fell more than 2 percent on the JSE yesterday after the group announced that the planned sale of its Australian building subsidiary Probuild fell through at the 11th hour after that government refused the deal in the interests of national security.

4. Ayo Technology Solutions queries JSE about share price rise

AYO Technology Solutions (AYO) has asked the JSE’s market regulator division to investigate an extraordinary rise of up to 400 percent in its share price yesterday.

5. 10X’s Chief Executive leaves after 15 years

STEVEN Nathan, chief executive of 10X Investments, has stepped down effective December 31, 2020, to pursue other interests, a statement said yesterday.

6. Murray & Roberts lands a new contract in Australia

Murray & Roberts subsidiary Clough has been awarded an approximate A$400 million (R4.74 billion) contract for an engineering, procurement and construction scope of work project on the Waitsia Stage 2 development project in Western Australia.

7. African Development Bank mobilises funding for Sahel

The Sahel region's Great Green Wall Initiative received a major boost from the African Development Bank (AfDB) yesterday.

BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE