7 things you need to know today

Compiled by Dhivana Rajgopaul

CAPE TOWN - Good morning. This is all the latest business news that you need to know today.

1. Sasol flags rise of Covid-19 cases in group

Petrochemicals giant Sasol said yesterday that the increase of Covid-19 cases within its group would likely impact its operations as it announced that the opening of a unit in its Lake Charles Chemicals Project (LCCP) would be delayed by a month.

2. National Treasury defends R200bn guarantee to support businesses

The National Treasury has defended the R200billion loan guarantee scheme, which was introduced to support businesses impacted by the Covid-19 impact.

3. South Africa’s fifth rate cut may signal bottom of cycle near

The South African Reserve Bank cut its key interest rate for a fifth time in as many meetings and tempered expectations for further aggressive easing, even as it forecast the economy will contract even more this year and inflation will stay muted.

4. Sibanye-Stillwater, AngloGold Ashanti, Sasol and Imperial Logistics partner to distribute hand sanitisers

Sibanye-Stillwater, AngloGold Ashanti, Sasol and Imperial Logistics have formed a strategic partnership which will see Sibanye-Stillwater distributing hand sanitisers.

5. Booze ban raises concerns about more job losses

The reinstatement of the prohibition of alcohol sales caught most South Africans unawares, and while the majority of drinkers agree with the rationale behind the ban from a medical point of view, concern for the loss of jobs is mounting.

6. All SAA rescue conditions met, except signed guarantee letter from govt - administrators

All conditions for a rescue plan for South African Airways (SAA) have been met, apart from a guarantee letter lenders need from the government, the state-owned airline's administrators said on Thursday.

7. Sarb governor says monetary policy cannot improve growth of economy on its own

The South African Reserve Bank (Sarb) has announced a further 25 basis points cut in the repurchase rate (repo rate) as the country’s economy struggles to recover from the coronavirus (Covid-19) impact.

BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE