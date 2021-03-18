7 things you need to know today

CAPE TOWN - Good morning. This is all the latest business news that you need to know today. 1. AYO’s Mgoqi calls for probe into smear campaign AYO Technology Solutions yesterday requested Parliament’s Standing Committee on Finance (SCoF) to investigate a 2018 smear campaign that has brought major damage to the tech firm. 2. Nedbank expects double-digit earnings growth The Nedbank Group said yesterday that it expected its half-year profits to increase more than 20 percent during the six months to end June from a 56.5 percent decline in earnings reported at the year-end.

3. Retail sales continue 10-month downward spiral

Shoppers’ buying power continued to decelerate in January as retail sales shrank more than expected on tighter lockdown restrictions.

4. SA CEOs expect more job cuts in 2021, PwC report shows

For the first time since 2010, more South African businesses are expecting to reduce the number of their staff in 2021 than increase them.

5. RMBH grows investment value despite uncertain, volatile markets

The value of the financial services sector investments held by Rand Merchant Bank Investment Holdings (RMBH) grew 9 percent to R76.03 billion in the six months to December 31 despite the economic uncertainty and market volatility caused by the pandemic.

6. Learner numbers resilient as Covid hits Curro earnings

Curro Holdings said yesterday that the demand for private school education was on the rise after reporting a 6 percent increase in learner numbers for the year to the end of December, despite the Covid-19 outbreak.

7. Libstar incurs R64.7m in pandemic expenses

Libstar Holdings said yesterday that it had incurred extraordinary Covid19-related expenses of R64.7 million in the year to the end of December.

