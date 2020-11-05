7 things you need to know today

CAPE TOWN - Good morning. This is all the latest business news that you need to know today. 1. Mobile networks promise special Black Friday deals Mobile network operators have promised their customers good Black Friday deals to keep them connected amid the Covid-19 disruption. 2. The Foschini Group swings to half-year headline loss on Covid-19 impact South African fashion retailer TFG swung to a half-year headline loss on Thursday as the coronavirus pandemic forced it to close stores in its major markets.

3. Rand edges stronger as markets digest US election

The rand swung between gains and losses as global markets whipsawed on a tight US electoral race according to NKC Research.

4. Modest improvement in business conditions

Private sector activity in South Africa returned to growth in October, rising to a 31-month high as an easing of restrictions boosted output and new orders.

5. Support for Steinhoff’s proposal to settle legacy litigation and claims

Steinhoff International said yesterday that it had received overwhelming support from its creditors on the proposal to settle legacy litigation and various claims against it following the December 2017 accounting scandal that almost brought the retailer to its knees.

6. COEGA appoints a new Chief Executive, effective from January

The COEGA Development Corporation (CDC) Board announced yesterday that it had appointed Khwezi Tiya as its chief executive effective from January.

7. Gold stalls amid heightened uncertainty over fate of US presidency

Listed gold stocks were on the back foot yesterday taking their cue from the spot gold price which fell amid heightened uncertainty on the fate of the US presidency.

BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE