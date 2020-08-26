7 things you need to know today

Compiled by Dhivana Rajgopaul CAPE TOWN - Good morning. This is all the latest business news that you need to know today. 1. Rand trades steady overnight Risk-on mood (thanks to positive signals from Sino-US trade talks) sheltered the rand from souring sentiment towards the fragile economy according to NKC Research. 2. Lewis Group reports solid annual performance, declares dividend

The Lewis Group’s shares surged more than 8 percent on the JSE on Tuesday after the household and electrical appliances retailer declared a cash dividend of 65 cents a share for the year to the end of March, taking its total dividend to 185c despite the impact of Covid-19 on its operations.

3. Imperial share price shrugs off negative news

Imperial Logistics said on Tuesday that its headline earnings tumbled 65 percent to 156 cents in the year to the end of June due to the impact of Covid-19 on revenue, once-off costs, restructuring and impairments, but its shares shrugged off the news, rising 5.7 percent on the JSE to close at R37.10.

4. Strong Amplats performance brings forward transfer of community shares

Anglo American Platinum (Amplats) is set to transfer R2 billion of share value to its labour-sourcing communities a year earlier than expected thanks to the strong performance of its shares.

5. Dis-Chem’s online sales leap 344%

Dis-Chem Pharmacies said on Tuesday in a trading update for the 24 weeks from March 1 to August 15, that it had experienced significant online sales growth of 344 percent.

6. Sasol forks out R96m for its joint CEOs' separation packages

Petrochemical giant Sasol paid its former joint presidents and chief executives Bongani Nqwababa and Stephen Cornell about R96 million in benefits and golden mutual separation packages, the company said in its annual report for the year ended June 2020.

7. Morathi appointment to help Vodacom expand into financial services

Vodacom has snatched Nedbank’s chief financial officer (CFO) to take up the same position at the mobile telecommunications company.

