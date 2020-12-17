7 things you need to know today

CAPE TOWN - Good morning. This is all the latest business news that you need to know today. 1. Families of US soldiers sue MTN for war crimes The families of US soldiers who were killed and injured in Afghanistan have alleged in court papers that MTN paid the Taliban for protection and deactivated its cell towers at the behest of the militants by switching off parts of its network at night to obstruct the US military operations that depended on active cell signals. 2. Business cautious, but welcomes the latest Covid-19 restrictions The country’s economy could still make a significant recovery in spite of the latest lockdown restriction measures implemented again to curb the spread of the Covid-19.

3. Delta shares suspended after audit probe into procurement scandal

Delta Property Fund’s board said on Tuesday that the JSE had agreed to delist the company’s shares as the financial statements for the year ended February 2020 had been withdrawn in the wake of a forensic probe into the firm.

4. Vaccines roll-out lifts rand

The rand firmed on Tuesday as risk appetite globally spurred by the roll-out of coronavirus vaccinations continued to support demand for the currency.

5. Government debt escalates to R3.7 trillion, says Reserve Bank

The South African government’s total gross loan debt has increased sharply as the borrowing requirements continue to weigh on the fiscus on the Covid-19 impact.

6. Premier Fishing and Brands takes on more staff at Marine Growers abalone farm

Premier Fishing and Brands (Premier), one of the largest black owned and managed fishing companies in South Africa, recently employed 79 additional staff at its Marine Growers abalone farm.

7. Stenprop refinances debt and lowers interest costs

UK-based real estate investment trust Stenprop has significantly reduced the cost of debt on its multi-let industrial (MLI) portfolio.

BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE