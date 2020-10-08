7 things you need to know today

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Compiled by Dhivana Rajgopaul CAPE TOWN - Good morning. This is all the latest business news that you need to know today. 1. SA at crossroads needs to seize the day to change its fortunes, says Anglo boss Anglo American plc chief executive Mark Cutifani believes South Africa is at a crossroads and decisive action is needed to change the country’s fortunes. 2. Eskom in uphill battle to recover R69bn

Power utility Eskom yesterday suffered a huge blow on its push for the recovery of misappropriated R69bn equity when the National Energy Regulator of South Africa (Nersa) won leave to appeal its bid for the recovery of the misappropriated R69billion of government equity.

3. Legal tobacco industry pleads for tax freeze

Tobacco farmers, manufacturers and other organisations in the sector have pleaded with the government to freeze proposed tax increases on tobacco products announced in the 2020 Budget, due to the impact on the sector of Covid-19 and the sharp increase in the sale of illegal products.

4. Rand trades flat overnight

The rand was at the mercy of shifts in global risk sentiment as the Trump administration brought an abrupt end to stimulus talks with the Democrats according to NKC Research.

5. Pick n Pay profits are expected to plunge by more than 60%

Pick n Pay yesterday said that it expected its profits to plunge more than 60 percent for the 26 weeks ended August as liquor, tobacco, and clothing sales took a nose-dive as a result of the country’s Covid-19 lockdowns regulations to curb the spread of the pandemic.

6. Young Langa entrepreneurs receive R25K boost for their budding business

A group of innovative young entrepreneurs who have been using bicycles to deliver goods in Langa for a small fee have received a R25 000 donation to expand the service.

7. Zapper exits interoperability agreement with Masterpass

Zapper, an independent mobile payments, loyalty and rewards platform, has exited their interoperability agreement with Masterpass.

BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE