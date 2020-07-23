7 things you need to know today

Compiled by Dhivana Rajgopaul

CAPE TOWN - Good morning. This is all the latest business news that you need to know today.

1. South African restaurants plead for end to 'job-killing' restrictions

Thousands of South African restaurant and bar owners placed tables and chairs on the streets outside their premises on Wednesday in a nationwide protest against lockdown restrictions that prevent them from selling alcohol or trading after 9 p.m.

2. African Development Bank approves R5bn loan to government

The African Development Bank board has approved a R5 billion loan to the government of South Africa, as the country battles one of the largest Covid-19 caseloads in the world.

3. Rand trades steady overnight ahead of Sarb meeting

The South African currency retreated as traders cashed out profits and expectations for a rate cut at today’s MPC meeting intensified according to NKC Research.

4. Nestle adds Chinese water brands to list of possible disposals

Nestle SA is considering selling a bottled water business in China as the world’s largest food company sheds underperforming brands.

5. Hello Paisa and Western Union partner to allow South Africans to send money globally

Hello Paisa and Western Union have joined forces to enable Hello Paisa customers to send global money transfers for payout at the global network of Western Union.

6. SA Express staff implore state to help fix liquidity

Desperate South African Express employees have pleaded with the government to address the liquidity problems at the state-owned regional airline, just as it managed to rescue sister carrier South African Airways (SAA).

7. Datatec 6% up after rise in earnings

Datatec accelerated more than 6 percent on the JSE yesterday after the information and communications technology group said its earnings for the four months to the end of June improved compared with the same period last year.

BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE