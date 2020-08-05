7 things you need to know today

Compiled by Dhivana Rajgopaul

CAPE TOWN - Good morning. This is all the latest business news that you need to know today.

1. MTN Zakhele Futhi in the hands of MTN

Holders of MTNZF shares have reason to be worried about the value of their holdings.

2. Rand slips to lowest level in two months

The South African currency fell to its weakest level since mid-June amid risk-off trade according to NKC Research.

3. AB InBev, Heineken halt SA projects over booze ban

South Africa’s ban on alcohol sales has put investment projects worth at least R12.5 billion on hold.

4. Pick n Pay boss enters liquor, cigarettes fray

Pick n Pay chairperson Gareth Ackerman yesterday called on government to review its decision to ban alcohol and tobacco sales in South Africa charging that it should rely on pragmatic persuasion rather than control.

5. 32% of CEOs anticipate laying off staff in SA in the next month

Thirty-two percent of chief financial officers in sub-Saharan Africa companies anticipate laying off staff in the next month, a sharp increase from the 18 percent recorded in the same survey a month earlier, as the economic realities of the Covid-19 pandemic begin to bite.

6. 10 North African businesswomen make Forbes list

Forbes Middle East has announced its 2020 edition of the Women Behind Middle East Brands list and 10 leading women from North Africa made the top 40 cut.

7. Royal Bafokeng Platinum earnings soar despite negative impact of Covid-19

Mining company Royal Bafokeng Platinum (RBPlat) on Tuesday reported a 573.6 percent increase in basic headline earnings per share to 335.3 cents for the six months ended June, despite this period being hampered by loss of production due to Covid-19.

