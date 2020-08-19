7 things you need to know today

Compiled by Dhivana Rajgopaul CAPE TOWN - Good morning. This is all the latest business news that you need to know today. 1. SA smokers empty shops of cigarettes after ban lifted In the latest wave of panic-buying triggered by the Covid-19 pandemic, South African smokers on Tuesday snapped up all the cigarettes they could lay their hands on after the lifting of a five-month ban designed to curb the spread of the coronavirus. 2. Rand advances against weaker greenback

The rand benefited from a battered greenback, advancing during the European session according to NKC Research.

3. Virus's effect on health, financial well-being to impact on insurance

Insurance group Liberty believes change is on the cards for South African insurance as a result of the long-term health and financial impacts of the Covid-19 pandemic.

4. PPC shares rise after profit understatement

The shares of the country’s largest cement and lime maker, PPC, on Tuesday rose nearly 10 percent in early trade after it flagged auditing errors that resulted in the understatement of its profits.

5. MTN appoints Ralph Mupita as the new group president and CEO

MTN Group announced that the current group CFO of MTN Group, Ralph Mupita, has been appointed as the new group president and CEO with effect from 1 September 2020.

6. Reopening of economy might prevent slide off fiscal cliff

Big business has welcomed the positive impact on the weakened economy of the easing of the Covid-19 lockdown restrictions, which saw alcohol and tobacco products back on the shelves.

7. Spirits buoyant after lifting of restrictions

Retailers reported robust demand following the lifting of the restrictions on alcohol and cigarette sales, but trade on the JSE remained modest.

