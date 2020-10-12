7 things you need to know today

Compiled by Dhivana Rajgopaul CAPE TOWN - Good morning. This is all the latest business news that you need to know today. 1. Vodacom Lesotho embroiled in spat with regulator Vodacom’s subsidiary in Lesotho is embroiled in a spat with the country’s regulator revoking its operating licence. 2. Rand benefits from renewed hopes for US fiscal stimulus

The South African currency benefited from renewed hopes for US fiscal stimulus after a tweet by US president Trump suggested that the presidency halted talks with the Democrats on a rescue package according to NKC Ressearch.

3. Northam Platinum profit more than doubles in 2020

Northam Platinum shares surged 4.22 percent on the JSE on Friday to R174.21 after the miner received a major credit ratings boost on the combination of its strong earnings profile and expectations of continued robust free cash flows buoyed by record metal prices.

4. Steinhoff informs shareholders of launch of consent request to settle creditor debt

Troubled retailer Steinhoff International informed its shareholders on Friday that it had launched a consent request to obtain the formal support of the financial creditors to settle a number of claims flowing out of its 2017 accounting scandal.

5. Land Bank asks for a further R10bn bailout

Struggling state-owned agricultural lender Land Bank has asked the government for an additional R10 billion bailout for the next few years as it refocuses on growing its developmental book and becomes less dependent on state funding in future.

6. Nuclear plants, cannabis seen spurring South African revival

A draft plan aimed at reviving the South African economy in the wake of the coronavirus provides the first hints of how programs ranging from infrastructure investment to improving public transport will be funded.

7. Bumpy ride for South African malls and their tenants

South Africa’s shopping centres and their tenants have had a bumpy ride although the lockdown has eased, they still have a way to go before they recoup.

BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE