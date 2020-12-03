7 things you need to know today

CAPE TOWN - Good morning. This is all the latest business news that you need to know today. 1. EOH under fire over theft accusation JSE-LISTED EOH Holdings has been linked to an alleged theft of hundreds of thousands of rand from a workers' investment benefit. 2. Minister Mboweni says public sector wage agreement is invalid Finance Minister Tito Mboweni has said Covid-19 has rendered the three year wage agreement with public sector unions was invalid and unenforceable given vastly changed circumstances.

3. Sasol better able to raise $2bn through rights issue

Sasol’s financial position was stronger compared to earlier in the year when it announced a plan to raise $2 billion (about R30.66bn) through a rights issue as part of measures to address debt, the JSE-listed petrochemicals giant told investors yesterday.

4. BRICS Media Forum endorses factual news in pandemic

Co-operation, tackling a swiftly evolving media landscape and the glut of information, often false, were the main subjects of a virtual BRICS Media Forum meeting this week.

5. Rand slips on NCCC moves

The rand weakened and lost its gains against the dollar yesterday as concerns grew that the possible introduction of localized Covid-19 lockdowns might undermine economic recovery.

6. Outlook for Tongaat Hulett is sweeter this year

Tongaat Hulett share price surged by more than 27 percent on the JSE yesterday after the agriculture and agri-processing company said it expected to return to profitability in the six months to end September, boosted by the performance from all sugar operations and its turnaround strategy.

7. Corruption Watch finds shortfalls in corporate governance

Corruption Watch has found that there is room for improvement in the transparency of reporting among South African companies.

