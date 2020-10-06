7 things you need to know today

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Compiled by Dhivana Rajgopaul CAPE TOWN - Good morning. This is all the latest business news that you need to know today. 1. Fuel price drop a welcome relief for distressed consumers The fuel price decrease announced for October could be a welcome relief for distressed consumers ahead of the start of festive season shopping if the rand survives global market volatility. 2. Agribusiness hails land unlocked by government but concerned about financing

While the agribusiness sector hailed the government’s actions to avail its land as a positive step that would contribute to the growth of the country’s agricultural fortunes and job creation, the sector said financing the new farms could prove a challenge.

3. Pandemic accelerates demand for low-touch, contactless payments

The Covid-19 pandemic has sharply accelerated the move away from buying with cash as customers increasingly demand low-touch or contactless payments, according to new research from Yoco, a financial platform for small businesses.

4. Rand surrenders early gains

The South African currency started the week out stronger but surrender early gains in the afternoon according to NKC Research.

5. New standard to apply scepticism when anomalies are encountered

A new auditing standard has been introduced to prevent auditors from not applying an appropriate level of professional scepticism when they encounter anomalies in accounts.

6. Altron vindicated as subsidiary and Thobela Telecoms receive favourable ruling

JSE-listed technology group Allied Electronics Corporation (Altron) felt vindicated yesterday after its subsidiary and Thobela Telecoms received a favourable ruling from the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA).

7. SA told to look to Ethiopia to rescue its airline

South Africa should act to preserve its insolvent national airline and seek to partner the carrier with Ethiopian Airlines Group, according to a study commissioned for ruling-party lawmakers.

BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE