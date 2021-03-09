7 things you need to know today

CAPE TOWN - Good morning. This is all the latest business news that you need to know today. 1. Massmart to offload non-core businesses MASSMART shares surged 20.76 percent at the JSE yesterday to close at R54.10 as the market welcomed the proposed sale of its non-core Masscash, Cambridge Food and Rhino stores. 2. Old Mutual’s full-year profit likely to tumble by 60% Old Mutual fell more than 3 percent on the JSE yesterday after the financial services group said it expected its profits for the year to tumble as Covid-19 related claims and provisions continued to have a negative impact on its operations.

3. JSE reacts on a positive note to the US relief plan

The JSE All Share Index closed trading 0.23 percent higher to 68 426 index points as global investors digested progress towards a long-awaited US Covid relief package.

4. Spectrum auction halted pending hearing over Telkom, e.tv’s demands

The High Court yesterday ordered the Independent Communications Authority of South Africa (Icasa) to halt an auction of radio frequency spectrum licences pending a hearing of contentions raised by operator Telkom and broadcaster e.tv.

5. Merafe Resources approaches Eskom for special power tariff

Merafe Resources said yesterday that it had approached power utility Eskom for a special power tariff.

6. Rand trades flat overnight

The rand sunk in tandem with emerging market peers as the MSCI EM FX index was on track to post its largest daily drop in a year, pressured by rising US yields according to NKC Research.

7. Sun International expects a full-year loss as Covid-19 impacts earnings

Sun International expects to fall into an annual loss after the hotel, resort, casino and gaming group experienced a lengthy closure of many of its operations as a result of the Covid-19 outbreak.

