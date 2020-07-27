7 things you need to know today

Compiled by Dhivana Rajgopaul

CAPE TOWN - Good morning. This is all the latest business news that you need to know today.

1. Santam sets aside R1bn relief fund

Santam has set aside a R1billion relief fund for potential business interruption claims from its policy holders.

2. City Lodge to report losses in annual results

City Lodge Hotels has warned that it will report losses for the year to end June as the Covid-19 pandemic hit its earnings, particularly in the last three months of the reporting period.

3. Steinhoff proposes $1bn settlement to solve legal disputes

South African retailer Steinhoff International said on Monday it had proposed a settlement worth up to around $1 billion to settle a stream of legal claims against it following a massive accounting fraud.

4. Rand trades little changed against the greenback

The South African currency struggled for direction as souring US-Sino relations clipped risk appetite while a softer monetary policy stance trimmed carry appeal according to NKC Research.

5. Patel outlines six priority programme areas to boost economy

Minister of Trade, Industry and Competition (the dti) Ebrahim Patel has announced plans to prioritise saving firms and jobs as the Covid-19 pandemic continues to devastate the South African economy.

6. Load shedding decimates small business turnover

Small businesses experienced the biggest drop in turnover since the initial Level 5 lockdown in the past two weeks due to load shedding.

7. National Treasury say they’ve made it easier to access Covid-19 Loan Guarantee Scheme

The Covid-19 loan guarantee scheme set up to help ease the pressure on qualifying businesses affected by low economic activity following the lockdown imposed to curb the spread of the disease has been reviewed to make it easier to access, the National Treasury said on Sunday.

