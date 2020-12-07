7 things you need to know today

CAPE TOWN - Good morning. This is all the latest business news that you need to know today. 1. Women march in major cities to protest over gender wage gap Women of South Africa (WoSA), a newly-found movement, delivered memoranda to the JSE, the Industrial Development Corporation and the Union Buildings on Friday calling for the gender wage gap to be outlawed by making it a criminal offence to pay women less than men for the same job in South Africa. 2. Metair Investments rolls out R1.3bn car manufacturing plan Metair Investments has approved R1.3 billion in motor component manufacturing investment to deliver R25 - 28 billion in turnover over seven years from the middle of 2022, the group said on Friday.

3. CFO Molefe quits Telkom to take position with MTN

Tsholofelo Molefe has resigned as group chief financial officer of Telkom to join rival MTN, the latter said on Friday, in a series of changes to its executive team and regional structures.

4. Stenprop remains buoyant with leasing momentum

Stenprop, the UK-based owner of multi-let industrial estates (MLI), said rent collection remained strong at 90 percent across the portfolio as at September 30.

5. Rand buoyed by improved risk sentiment

The South African currency rode the tailwinds of external appetite for risk assets during the early European session as dollar weakness lingered, fuelled by vaccine optimism and hopes for US fiscal stimulus according to NKC Research.

6. Africa and India seek to increase trade, tourism

Efforts are under way to increase trade and tourism between India and African countries, including the development of a VIP airport in Zimbabwe, smart cities in African countries, and the establishment of a furniture corridor.

7. EGG promises to bridge gap for budding local brands

THERE has been much debate about the future of retail in the online age, but two Cape entrepreneurs believe their unique retail experience, EGG, an incubator of budding local brands, will bridge the gap for retailers, as well as lure more consumers back to the shop.

