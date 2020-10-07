7 things you need to know today

Compiled by Dhivana Rajgopaul CAPE TOWN - Good morning. This is all the latest business news that you need to know today. 1. Concerns expressed over B-BBEE credentials of Mooikloof Mega City project The SA Institute of Black Property Practitioners (SAIBPP) yesterday said that it was concerned with empowerment credentials of the Mooikloof Mega City Development, which is being developed by Balwin Properties and which was launched with much fanfare by President Ramaphosa last weekend. 2. SA Reserve Bank says economic recovery was slower despite activity picking up

The South Afican Reserve Bank (Sarb) said on Tuesday economic recovery was slower despite activity picking up fast from the deep second quarter trough.

3. IMF to revise growth forecast upwards with global economy out of depths of crisis

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) yesterday said that it was planning to revise its global economic growth forecast for 2020 upwards as the impact of the Covid-19 had become less than initially feared.

4. Market cap of SA mining has hit R1 trillion

The market cap of South African mining companies surged to more than R1 trillion in 2020, signalling that the industry had weathered the Covid-19 storm mostly unscathed.

5. Rand trades steady against the greenback

The South African currency traded a touch firmer yesterday after the US president returned to the White House.

6. Paving the way: Celeste Margo Le Roux wins at Standard Bank Top Women Awards

Go getter Celeste Margo Le Roux, 42, the co-founder and chief executive at React24, who is passionate about transformation in the construction sector, has recently won Top Woman Entrepreneur in the Standard Bank Top Women Awards.

7. University of Cape Town Graduate School of Business appoints a new Director

Dr Catherine Duggan has been appointed as the director of the University of Cape Town Graduate School of Business (UCT GSB).

