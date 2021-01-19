7 things you need to know today

CAPE TOWN - Good morning. This is all the latest business news that you need to know today. 1. Sekunjalo seeks to meet Parliament over PIC matter The Chairperson of Sekunjalo Investment Holdings and Independent Media, Dr Iqbal Survé, has written to the Public Investment Corporation (PIC) and Parliament’s Standing Committee on Finance requesting meetings about the ongoing disputes with the state-owned asset management company. 2. Projected SA growth thrown into tailspin by Eskom, lockdown curbs The projected growth rebound this year has been thrown into a tailspin as lockdown restrictions, rising fuel prices and power cuts threaten to push the country’s already struggling economy further into the abyss.

3. Truworths rallies SA clothing firms on positive business update

Truworths rallied 14.89 percent to R41.50 a share at the close on the JSE yesterday, pulling its peers The Foschini Group (TFG) and Mr Price higher following a better than expected business update published last week.

4. World Economic Forum warns of long-term effects of Covid-19

The World Economic Forum (WEF) has warned of the long-term effects of the Covid-19 pandemic on the world’s economies as countries continue struggling to contain the second wave of infections.

5. Murray & Roberts to pursue legal defences in Dubai and SA courts

Murray & Roberts said it would pursue legal defences in the courts in Dubai and South Africa, following an unexpected draw-down by the client of performance and loan guarantees of AED474 million (R1.97 billion).

6. Rand flat ahead of Sarb interest rate decision

The rand ebbed, and the dollar retained dominance as traders are looking ahead to this week’s MPC decision announcement and inflation data according to NKC Research.

7. TransUnion teams up with FinCheck for credit access

Global information and insights company TransUnion has partnered with South Africa’s financial marketplace, Fincheck, to ease credit application processes for consumers.

BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE