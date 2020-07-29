7 things you need to know today

Compiled by Dhivana Rajgopaul

This is all the latest business news that you need to know today.

1. IMF emergency loan of $4.3bn with 1% interest has no strings attached

South Africa’s massive $4.3 billion (R70.9bn) loan from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) has been welcomed, although there are concerns over the country’s ability to meet its debt obligations.

2. Standard Bank warns of up to 50% profit slump

South Africa’s Standard Bank said on Wednesday that its half-year profit could drop by as much as 50% as the coronavirus crisis hits its business.

3. Rand regains momentum overnight

The South African currency slipped weaker in the face of a firming greenback to partially overturn previous session gains according to NKC Research.

4. South Africa's unemployment figure goes past the 10 million mark

The country's unemployment rate in the formal non-agricultural sector accelerated past the 10million mark in the first quarter.

5. SA economy will need 2 years to recover from Covid-19 outbreak

Business for South Africa (B4SA) said on Tuesday that it expected the economy would take two years to get back to pre-Covid-19 levels.

6. Rare metal bonanza benefits Amplats shareholders

Anglo American Platinum (Amplats) put a R2.8 billion interim dividend, or R10.23 a share, back in its shareholders’ pockets during the six months ended June, helped by strong metal prices despite lower earnings following the national Covid-19 pandemic lockdowns and operational headwinds.

7. SAA business rescue gets green light after all conditions met

The administrators of South African Airways said conditions for a business rescue have been met and plans to resuscitate the state-owned airline will now proceed.

