7 things you need to know today

CAPE TOWN - Good morning. This is all the latest business news that you need to know today. 1. Land Bank lands first tranche of its injection The Land Bank yesterday scored the first tranche of its government equity injection as it moved to assure investors that it was making progress on the restructuring of its mounting debt. 2. Lockdown rent relief knocks the performance of Attacq’s SA portfolio Attacq, the South African-based real estate investment trust, said yesterday its South African portfolio felt the impact of the Covid-19 outbreak, particularly in the last four months of the financial year, after it provided rent relief to its tenants.

3. Rand swings between gains and losses

The rand swung between gains and losses during the European session yesterday according to NKC Research.

4. Trellidor slides to loss after zero-sales trade barriers

Trellidor, manufacturer of custom-made barrier security products, yesterday slid into a loss of R24.54million in the year to end June, hurt by the closure of its manufacturing facilities for April due to the Covid-19 lockdown.

5. Ukheshe announces two key appointments as it branches out in to Africa

Digital banking platform provider, Ukheshe, has appointed Victor Ndlovu as Vice President of Ukheshe Africa and Paul Opie as Head of Issuing, Ukheshe Africa.

6. Cell C plans recovery road map, plans on becoming SA's digital solutions provider

Mobile network operator Cell C plans to become the country’s digital solutions provider, leveraging its telecoms platform in a scalable and cost-efficient manner as it tries to map a path to recovery.

7. Ascendis Health enters sales agreement for Dezzo Trading for R25m

Ascendis Health said yesterday it has entered into a sale agreement with Austell Pharmaceuticals for the disposal of its subsidiary Dezzo Trading for an estimated consideration of R25 million.

