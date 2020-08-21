7 things you need to know today

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Compiled by Dhivana Rajgopaul CAPE TOWN - Good morning. This is all the latest business news that you need to know today. 1. World Entrepreneur Day: Four ways young entrepreneurs can grow their businesses As President Ramaphosa noted in a recent newsletter to the nation, young entrepreneurs are finding the "silver lining to the dark Covid-19 cloud". 2. Sanlam's strategic repositioning at a heavy price

Sanlam sliced more than R6.3 billion off its market cap after the insurer announced a strategic repositioning and plans to establish a leading black-owned asset management company.

3. Covid-19 storm is battering SA’s banking sector

Banks are in the eye of the Covid-19 storm as Standard Bank yesterday slammed brakes on dividend payments while Nedbank warned its earnings could plummet up to 72 percent.

4. Mr Price earnings likely to drop by 20 percent

Mr Price has warned that its earnings for the six months to September 26 are likely to fall by 20 percent as the retailer continues to be negatively impacted by the Covid-19 outbreak.

5. AYO to acquire 100% of Kathea

AYO Technology Solutions (AYO) plans to acquire 100 percent of Kathea Communication, and 60 percent stake Kathea Energy in deals worth R125.8million.

6. Rand ticks lower in choppy trading session

The South African rand oscillated as traders digested the Fed minutes release according to NKC Resesarch.

7. Gold Fields says rise in gold price has been a bittersweet respite for gold firms

Gold Fields said yesterday that the rise in the gold price to record levels during the six months ended June had been a bittersweet respite for gold firms as the company generated R5.5billion in cash flow and profits doubled.

BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE