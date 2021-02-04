7 things you need to know today

CAPE TOWN - Good morning. This is all the latest business news that you need to know today. 1. DBSA launches its first R3.6bn green bond The Development Bank of Southern Africa (DBSA) yesterday launched its first green bond, worth €200 million (R3.59 billion), in its bid to increase its role in climate finance. 2. New regulations pondered for the disclosure of short positions New regulations that were likely to require the disclosure of short positions on the market were being developed by South Africa's Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA), the JSE's market regulation director Shaun Davies said yesterday.

3. De Beers sees diamond sales sparkling in early 2021 trade

De Beers expects to report $650 million (R9.7 billion) in rough diamond sales for its first cycle of 2021, following strong diamond jewellery sales over the holiday season in the US.

4. Rand runs out of momentum overnight

The rand remained on the front foot as risk-on trade gathered momentum with the open of trading in London and Europe according to NKC Research.

5. SA businesses get behind the government’s vaccination plan

The South African business sector has thrown its weight behind the government's multibillion-rand programme to fund the acquisition of life-saving Covid-19 vaccines.

6. Equites sells two UK distribution warehouses to real estate funds

Equites, has sold two UK distribution warehouses to real estate funds managed by Blackstone for £43.4 million (about R883.9m), representing a 4.79 percent net exit yield and 6 percent premium to Equites’ book value.

7. Sappi reports reduced first-quarter losses, but group is banking on recovery

Sappi expects its recovery to continue into the second quarter after posting a reduced loss of $17 million (about R254.74 million) for the first quarter to end December.

