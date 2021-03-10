7 things you need to know today

CAPE TOWN - Good morning. This is all the latest business news that you need to know today. 1. Economy falters but surprises on the upside in the 2020 fourth quarter South Africa’s economy was thrown a lifeline of a slow recovery this year after economic contraction for 2020 came in better than expected on both an annual and a quarterly basis. 2. World platinum demand will plateau next year, predicts the WPIC The World Platinum Investment Council (WPIC) yesterday said that it expected the market to remain in deficit for the third consecutive year, following the record deficit recorded in 2020.

3. Motus acquires stake in tech firm to fasttrack online vehicle sales

Motus Holdings has acquired a 49 percent shareholding in Synapt Proprietary, which in turn owns 100 percent of GetWorth, a technology and pre-owned vehicle business that uses its own patented technology.

4. S&P Global warns of ratings downgrade if SA doesn’t rebound

Ratings agency S&P Global has warned that it could downgrade South Africa’s credit rating if the country’s economic prospects fail to recover in the medium term.

5. Study finds rapid growth of consumers with constrained ability to spend

A new NielsenIQ study, Unlocking Consumption, this year has found that 78 percent of South African consumers have changed their purchase behaviour since Covid-19 began and the economic fallout.

6. Rand claws back some losses

The South African currency garnered strength from a better-than-expected Q4 GDP release and rising external tailwinds according to NKC Research.

7. Adapt IT sees double-digit growth in interim earnings

Adapt IT, which is at the centre of a takeover bid by Huge Group, yesterday reported a double-digit growth in half-year earnings despite a knock from Covid-19.

