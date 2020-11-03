7 things you need to know today

CAPE TOWN - Good morning. This is all the latest business news that you need to know today. 1. AngloGold to double dividend pay ratio after cash flow boost AngloGold Ashanti’s share price leapt by more than 10 percent on the JSE yesterday after the gold mining company said it would double its dividend payment ratio, boosted by a 290 percent increase in free cash flow to $339 million (R5.5 billion) for the third quarter to end September, up from $87m compared to the same quarter last year. 2. Rand remains under pressure ahead of US election The South African currency remained under pressure as market jitters surrounding United States elections and surging infections across the globe fed into risk-off sentiment according to NKC Research.

3. Aspen in R5bn value boost as it joins US giant to make Covid-19 vaccine

Aspen Pharmacare Holdings added nearly R5 billion to its value yesterday after the South African pharmaceutical company said it had invested billions to manufacture the investigational Covid-19 vaccine with US giant Johnson & Johnson.

4. Inventories index at highest level in 13 years as demand improves

The inventories index rose to its highest level in 13 years, boosting business activity in South Africa above pre-Covid-19 levels in October on improved demand following the further easing of the lockdown restrictions in September.

5. Markets bet on Biden win ushering in major US stimulus package

The market firmed on Monday, betting on Joe Biden winning the US presidential election, with the rand strengthening against the dollar on the prospect of a clean sweep by the Democrats.

6. Loot.co.za chief expects significant rise in turnover this Black Friday

Online department store Loot.co.za was positive it would continue to see engagement and turnover increase over the upcoming Black Friday period.

7. Discontinued Covid-19 subsidy recipients left in limbo

Millions of employees and businesses that benefited from the government’s Covid-19 subsidy were left in a limbo after news emerged that the Department of Employment and Labour planned to discontinue the benefit.

