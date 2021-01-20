7 things you need to know today

CAPE TOWN - Good morning. This is all the latest business news that you need to know today. 1. Medical aid firms deny discrimination Discovery and Afrocentric yesterday shrugged off damning findings against medical aid schemes in South Africa, firming 1.78 percent and 11.94 percent to R142.79 and R4.50 respectively, as a report unveiled series of discriminatory practices against them. 2. House market did well in 2020, but slowed towards the end of the year A resilient residential property market saw a 3.5 percent year-on-year average price growth in December compared with 3.3 percent in November.

3. Boardrooms still very much white and predominantly male

A study by PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) has found that the country’s top echelons are yet to mirror diversity according to race, age and gender.

4. Mining production declines 11.6% year-on-year

Mining production plummeted further in November by an astounding 11.6 percent year-on-year from 5.9 percent contraction in October year-on-year.

5. AYO share price is all above board, says the JSE

The JSE Market Regulation Division found no evidence of irregularities in the share trading of AYO Technology Solutions that resulted in a significant increase in the price last week, JSE director of Market Regulation Shaun Davies said yesterday.

6. Rand strengthens as dollar slips

The South African rand rode the tailwinds of recovering risk sentiment while the dollar toppled from a one-month high according to NKC Research.

7. Liquidators intend to recover money investors gained before MTI’s demise

Liquidators intend to recover money that some investors might have received from Mirror Trading International (MTI) before it went into liquidation, the Financial Service Conduct Authority (FSCA) said in a statement yesterday.

BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE