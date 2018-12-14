The latest Schroders Global Investor Study found that South African investors expect their portfolios to return nearly 13 percent annually in the next five years. This would be 8.4 percent higher than their actual returns over the past five years. Photo: (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)

CAPE TOWN – Good morning. This is all the latest business news that you need to know today. 1. LISTEN: Eskom in R1.5bn loan deal with French firm

Eskom and Agence Française de Développement (AFD) on Thursday signed a R1.5 billion loan agreement to support the electricity utility’s investments in extending and strengthening its power transmission grid along the west coast of South Africa.

2. Reserve Bank 'caused' R5m loss by investor, KZN high court finds

The Reserve Bank’s intervention into the affairs of Sharemax Investments was the cause of the R5million loss by an investor in one of the company's schemes and not any breach by an investors’ financial adviser, the KwaZulu-Natal division of the high court in Pietermaritzburg has found.

3. SA students eager to start Boeing internship in the US

Robert Clark and Makhosazana Ncube, who are in their 20s, have already managed to oversee a project to improve nature conservation using quadcopter drones, co-direct the conversion of an aircraft to paratrooper transport, and redesign factory layouts to improve production.

4. Dr Iqbal Survé and the Sekunjalo Group to sue for billions

Having weathered a barrage of severely negative and often false and misleading "news" stories and finger pointing over the past few years, Dr Survé has had enough.

5. SA banking startup takes second place at TechCrunch Startup Battlefield

Bettr, the South African virtual banking platform set to launch in 2019, was one of 15 startups to pitch at Africa’s edition of TechCrunch Startup Battlefield in Lagos.

6. WATCH: Rand strengthens slightly in early trade

The South African currency strengthened slightly in early trade amid optimism that Brexit and US-China relations are easing, but lost ground in the afternoon trading session as US bond yields ticked higher.

7. Brighter outlook predicted for SA stocks in 2019

Analysts expect 2019 to usher in a period of prosperity for the JSE after investors suffered negative returns this year, with the all share index having plunged by more than 10 percent.

