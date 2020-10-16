700 000 more out of jobs in second quarter

CAPE TOWN - The Covid-19 lockdown restrictions pushed nearly 700 000 more people out of jobs in the second quarter, while slashing salaries for those that are employed.

Data from Statistics South Africa (StatsSA) yesterday showed that the restrictions devastated the economy, causing many businesses to permanently shut their doors or decrease their workforce. StatsSA said non-farm employment plummeted by 648000 during the quarter, with 541000 full time-employees losing their jobs quarter-on-quarter.

The agency said part-time employment decreased by 107000 or -10.4percent during the quarter. It also said gross earnings fell by a notable R82.2billion or -11.3percent quarter-on-quarter, with the business services and trade sectors experiencing declines of -R25.3bn and -R18.4bn respectively. Investec economist Lara Hodes said the financial consequences of the pandemic exacerbated inequalities present in the country. “Monetary and fiscal relief measures provided during this unprecedented time have helped to ease some of the burden on households,” Hodes said.

“However, the accelerated implementation of reformative interventions is imperative to boost confidence and in turn stimulate growth and job creation.” StatsSA said total employment fell by 648000 or -6.4percent in the second quarter to 9.55million, compared with the first.

Late last month StatsSA also released its Quarterly Labour Force Survey, showing 2.2million jobs were lost in the quarter, due to the impact of the Covid-19 lockdowns on the economy.