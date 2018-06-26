CAPE TOWN - The Democratic Alliance on said on Twitter on June 15 that the Western Cape contributed to 75% of all jobs in SA in the past year.

The DA-led Western Cape has created 75% of all jobs in South Africa in the past year, thanks to initiatives like the Lansdowne Bottling Company. -#RiseUpForJobs pic.twitter.com/w8e4zRg1bj — Democratic Alliance (@Our_DA) June 14, 2018

Business Tech then reported that this data has been verified by non profit fact checking group, Africa Check. This claim is reportedly based on Statistics SA’s Quarterly Labour Force Survey from January to March 2018.

“In the Western Cape, there were 123,000 more jobs in the first quarter of 2018 than there had been in the first quarter of 2017. This is 75% of the estimated 165,000 new jobs recorded for the whole country,” Africa Check said.

Provincial job statistics





Province Year-on-year change Western Cape +123 000 Limpopo +83 000 KwaZulu-Natal +62 000 Free State +48 000 Northern Cape +22 000 North West +16 000 Mpumalanga -20 000 Eastern Cape -45 000 Gauteng -124 000

Sector (WC) Q1 2017 to Q1 2018 change Trade +78 000 Finance & other business services +57 000 Community & social services +22 000 Private households +6 000 Mining -1 000 Utilities -4 000 Transport -6 000 Agriculture -7 000 Manufacturing -8 000 Construction -14 000

Meanwhile, it was reported in February this year that Cape Town saw the creation of 89 000 jobs in the last quarter of 2017, making it one of the the best performing metros in South Africa.

This is according to City of Cape Town Mayor Patricia De Lille who said: "Today, I am pleased to reflect on the city’s encouraging economic results where 89 000 more Cape Town residents were employed in the fourth quarter of 2017 than during the same period in 2016.

"In addition, Cape Town has the lowest official unemployment rate, at 21,7%, of all the metros in South Africa.”

In a statement, De Lille said Cape Town’s growing employment is a testament to the City of Cape Town’s efforts to create an enabling environment for businesses to invest and to create new jobs.

“The recent quarterly labour force survey 2017 for the fourth quarter, from October 1 to December 31, 2017, shows that Cape Town’s strict unemployment rate is far below the national strict unemployment rate of 26.7%.

“Cape Town’s job creation efforts continue to yield positive results as our unemployment rate is lower than all the other major cities, including, eThekwini (21,9%), Tshwane (26.9%), Johannesburg (28.2%), Ekurhuleni (33.6%) and Nelson Mandela Bay (36.9%),” she said.

According to De Lille, Cape Town’s strict unemployment rate decreased by 1.5 percentage points from the previous quarter and decreased by 2.2 percentage points on a year-on-year basis.

The city has the lowest expanded rate of all major cities. Cape Town’s expanded rate of unemployment (23,5%) is far below the national expanded rate (36,3%).

South Africa's most attractive employers





Universum, an employer branding organisation, has released research that shows that government and parastatals are some of the top ranking employers of choice for students in university and young professionals.





For the research, more than 45 000 university students and 22 000 young professionals were interviewed in key sectors.





In sectors like engineering and technology Google and Sasol were some of the top companies while in the business sector Deloitte and the South African Reserve Bank were among the top five employers of choice for students in universities.

- BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE