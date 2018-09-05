



Jooste was served with a subpoena to stand before Parliament's various committees including finance, public accounts, trade and industry and public administration.





The former chief executive of Steinhoff is making his first public appearance since the Steinhoff scandal made the headlines last year.





Here are 9 things that you should know about Markus Jooste:





Markus Johannes Jooste is 56 years old. Jooste attended Afrikaanse Hoër Seunskool and later got his Bachelor's Degree from Stellenbosch University as well as an honours degree from the University of Cape Town. According to Bloomberg, Jooste holds Director positions at Steinhoff Asia Pacific Holdings and Mayfair Speculators. He also Non-Executive Director positions at Steinhoff Asia Pacific, Unitrans Holdings, Steinhoff UK Retail, Mattress Firm Holding and JD Group Limited. A 2015 Forbes ranking of the Richest South Africans showed that Jooste had a net worth of $400 million (around R6 billion). The City Press Wealth Index revealed that Jooste is one of the best-paid executives in South Africa. Jooste salaries and bonuses totalled R202 million. Jooste is a horse racing enthusiast and he owns his own horse racing business called Mayfair Speculators. Mayfair Speculators owned some of South Africa's best racehorses, a property portfolio and a chunk of Steinhoff shares. Jooste owns a property in Hermanus in the Western Cape. He also owns a luxury house on Cheltenham according to Business Insider SA. According to IOL, Jooste has been involved with Steinhoff since 1988 but after news of the Steinhoff scandal broke Jooste resigned his post. It was on December 5th, 2017 is the official date of Jooste's resignation from Steinhoff.





Follow the Business Report on Instagram here





- BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE











