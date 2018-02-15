Also present on the panel was, Deputy Director at the Wits Business School, Professor Kalu Ojah, who said the country needed to scrutinise the manner in which money is laundered out of the country. He said the bulk of it escaped South African shores through dubious companies and banks.

Deputy Director @witsbschool Prof Kalu Ojah - If you look at the illicit flow that has gone out of the country, most of it has gone to companies through transfer pricing and banks #MoneyLaundering #wbstalk — Business Report (@busrep) February 15, 2018

Ojah said the illicit earnings of the Gupta's and the likes was not the problem, but the symptoms of a corrupt state.





Hain praised Corruption Watch South Africa and civil society for keeping government's foot to the fire. He also lauded the media for exposing corruption I would hope that the new government work closely with civil society and I hope that this will happen with our new government.





Former South African finance minister, Pravin Gordhan was due to appear on the panel but Hain told the audience that he unfortunately had a pressing engagement to attend.





The tumultuous political turbulence which transpired this week, with the recall and subsequent resignation of former president Jacob Zuma was also a focus with panelist.





CEO of Business Leadership Bonang Mohale made his opinion on the subject quite clear.