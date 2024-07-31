A first for KZN: R40m Da Vinci Robot XI surgical robot

The R40 million Da Vinci Robot XI surgical robot to be installed at the Busamed Gateway Private Hospital at Splendid Inn in Umhlanga today, is the first one like it in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN), says Imraan Soomra, the CEO of the EASE Holdings. In an interview with Business Report, Soomra said South Africa currently had 12 other Da Vinci robots across the country, so this will be the country’s 13th.

“By providing surgeons with better vision, and improved dexterity, as well as better precision and ergonomic comfort, the Da Vinci robotic system enables more surgeons to perform complex minimally invasive procedures. It allows surgeons to perform complex surgeries through small incisions, which can lead to less pain, reduced blood loss, quicker recovery times and shorter hospital stays for patients,” Soomra said. EASE South Africa’s official launch of its business operations in the country takes place today with the installation of the Da Vinci XI surgical robot at the Busamed Gateway Private Hospital, in partnership with Medhold. EASE said they and Busamed Gateway Private Hospital had partnered to bring this robot to KZN.

“Busamed adopted EASE’s pay per use model, which enables EASE to place the machine on site. Busamed will then pay for use of the machine on a per event basis; the fee covers the cost of the robot, maintenance, insurance and training,” the firm said. Asked whether more such partnerships could be expected going forward, Soomra said, “Absolutely. Their services has been positively received by healthcare providers, including radiology practices, nuclear medicine practices and hospital groups across the country. “There is a growing demand for quality healthcare in South Africa, so we see incredible potential for our service as healthcare facilities look to upgrade and invest in technologies that will allow them to provide the highest quality of care in an increasingly competitive environment. This service enables these institutions to access high value equipment without the burden of upfront capital costs. Our customers have these machines on site and pay for use of the machine on a per event or per scan basis.”