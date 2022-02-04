AA concerned with capacity of the driving licence renewal system to service 2.1 million motorists before March

The Automobile Association (AA) says it is encouraged that the driving licence production machine is operational again and that efforts are ongoing to clear the massive backlogs in the delivery of driving licences to motorists in the country. However, the association remains concerned about the capacity of the renewal system to service the 2.1 million motorists who must renew their licences before the end of March. According to the AA, more time is needed to resolve the current backlogs.

Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula announced that driving licences which expired between 26 March 2020 and 31 August 2021, will be valid until 31 March 2022. According to Mbalula, the total backlog of licences that will have expired by 31 March that have to be renewed stands at 2.1 million nationally. In addition, there is a current backlog of 600 000 cards which must still be printed by the government. “Given the enormous challenges of renewing driving licences, and in the context of the current backlogs, we believe an extension to the grace period beyond 31 March would have prudent. As it stands, the number of those needing to renew is growing and government must do everything it can to accommodate them,” said the AA. The Association said while the Minister notes that the two new centres in Midrand and Centurion to cater for renewals are being under-utilised by the public, it may be impractical for many to use them.

“Driving Licence Testing Centres are specifically located to accommodate people from specific areas, and if these centres cannot assist them, they may not be in a position to use other centres; these may be too far or too costly for them to access. While these two new centres obviously provide state-of-the-art facilities, it would have perhaps been better to upgrade and better resource existing centres,” said the Association. The Minister yesterday also announced that new driving licence cards with advanced security features would be available from October 2023. “These cards may provide added security, and will, according to the Minister, be capable of being used as official identification, all of which is a positive development. “However, if the existing problems around applying and issuing cards are not resolved, the introduction of a new card – however advanced – will have solved nothing. We therefore eagerly await the introduction of new online procedures – which are slated to come into force on 17 February – as a way of dealing more effectively with the procedures around driving licence card renewals.”