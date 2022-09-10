AAM, Beefmaster welcome lifting of cattle movement ban

WHILE significant turnover has been irrecoverably lost these past three weeks due to the cattle movement bans imposed by the Department of Agriculture, Land Reform and Rural Development (Dalrrd) last month, consumers will now be able to buy and transport live animals, and the economy can get moving again, according to the Livestock and Auctioneers business, AAM. AAM’s Karen Melouney said these bans were devastating for businesses, a little like load shedding without an alternative energy supply.

Story continues below Advertisement

"The ban on the movement of cattle effectively closed all auctions for three weeks, which in turn had a major impact on sellers and buyers at auctions. The ban had a devastating negative economic impact on the entire beef value chain. We are, therefore, enormously relieved to have had today’s announcement, repealing the ban,“ Melouney said. The AAM welcomed the decision by Dalrrd Minister Thoko Didiza to repeal the control measures that were put in to halt and reduce the spread of Foot and Mouth Disease (FMD). Meanwhile, beef products supplier to the local and global market, the Beefmaster Group's supply chain executive, Roelie van Reenen, welcomed the lifting of the 21-day ban on the movement of livestock, with revised restrictions imposed to curb the spread of FMD.

Story continues below Advertisement

“We are very happy that the government has introduced FMD ‘hot-zones’, by establishing Disease Management Areas, which allow for more effective control of FMD,” Van Reenen said. Beefmaster said it has been calling for more control in FMD hot-zone areas. It said Disease Management Areas had been declared in sections of KwaZulu Natal, the Free State as well as Limpopo, with the government providing clear maps as to the affected areas.

Story continues below Advertisement

“We also welcome the stricter measures pertaining to the movement of animals meant for direct slaughter and that red cross permits will only be issued for transportation if certain conditions are met,” Van Reenen said. Beefmaster said it had, since the onset of the outbreak in 2019, insisted on veterinary inspections and sign-off when procuring cattle as well as for all its suppliers to meet strict criteria and adhere to stringent biosecurity measures. Restrictions have also been placed on the movement of animals, animal products and genetic material (animals not meant for direct slaughter by an abattoir). This means the owner must have a declaration attesting to the origin and health of the animal as well as that the buyer must agree to an isolation period of 28 days at destination following transportation.

Story continues below Advertisement

However, he added that a welcome addition to this would have been a private vet sign-off, prior to the movement of animals as well as the issuing of red cross permits signalling permission of movement. Van Reenen said animals that were transported to abattoirs would not be introduced to the national herd, given that they were intended to be slaughtered, but cattle that were transported from one area to the next for other purposes, posed a significant threat to the national herd in being moved around without stricter measures. On how the news of the lifting of the ban would impact exports and consumers, he said that getting FMD under control was paramount for a robust beef export market as well as guaranteeing an uninterrupted beef supply to consumers.

The group said many of the country’s export markets were still open for beef trade due to the bilateral trade agreements in place between South Africa and international territories. “Because South Africa lost its FMD-free status with the World Organisation for Animal Health (Woah), there has been lost opportunity: We can not regain lost markets, or open new ones. We need to regain our FMD-free status to open up new markets. One way we can do this is to vaccinate the whole herd, and gain ‘FMD-free with vaccination’ status, as per the Woah.” “During the 21 day-ban there were unofficial reports of the illegal movement of animals. We, therefore, urge industry to cooperate and report illegal movement of animals that do not comply with legislation. We are in support of eradicating this virus completely,” Van Reenen said.