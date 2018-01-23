CAPE TOWN - With the biggest financial summit, The Raging Bull Awards ceremony fast approaching, we take a look at one of the key speakers and Chief Economist at Economists.co.za, Mike Schussler.

The Raging Bull Summit and Awards honours the leaders of the collective South African investment schemes industry. Since 1997, the Raging Bull annual awards have honoured and celebrated top performers across a range of sectors from investment managers to its outright performers.

The prestigious event will see keynote speakers such as chief executive of the Public Investment Corporation (PIC), Dan Matjila, former Minister of Finance of South Africa, Nhlanhla Musa Nene and President of the Association Black Securities and Investment Professionals (ABSIP), Sibongiseni Mbatha to but name a few.

Schussler, an acclaimed economist, will lead the radical economic transformation session. An economist by profession, he had led the dialogue on employment and household issues.

His insights in academia have led to economic measurement indices and management tools such as Transport cost adjustment and logistics indices, the Bankserv Africa transaction index and the ABSA SMME Index.

He will be speaking about what radical economic transformation means and what interpretation will best take South Africa and the economy forward.

FACT SHEET:

1. Schussler studied a B.com Economics degree from 1980 to 1992 at the University of Johannesburg.

2. He then went on to study a Master of Commerce (M.Com) Economics qualification from 1980 to 1987 at the University of Johannesburg.

3. Mike attended AAA School of Advertising from 1990 to 1991.

4. He worked at FBC Bank Limited for 4 years.

5. He served as an economist at T sec for 7 years.

6. He then became Director of a leading private economic research house in South Africa.

7. In 2006, he became the owner of the research house, Economists.co.za

8. Schussler has over two decades of experience in his profession.

9. He has been awarded Economist of the Year, twice.

10. He is one of three economists to have won the competition more than twice in the past twenty-five years.

