Acsa reassures travellers amid jet fuel supply concerns at O.R. Tambo

The Airports Company of South Africa (Acsa) will on Tuesday provide an update on the jet fuel shortage at O.R. Tambo International (ORTIA) following reports that the busiest airport in Africa may run out of fuel in a week. Acsa today indicated that it has the reserves to ensure the continuity of jet fuel availability at ORTIA for up to eight days up to 20 January 2025.

This comes as the Fuels Industry Association of South Africa (FIASA) has informed Acsa that the National Petroleum Refiners of South Africa (NATREF) was implementing risk mitigation measures to prevent the disruption of the supply of jet fuel to ORTIA following the fire that occurred at their refinery on 4 January. Acsa said FIASA and NATREF were collaborating with industry partners to develop solutions by Tuesday, with the primary focus to ensure the continuous availability of jet fuel at ORTIA. Acsa said the fuel industry has been told industry that the Crude Distillation Unit (CDU) damaged by the fire was expected to be back online by 21 February 2025.

The situation has prompted a series of swift response measures from fuel suppliers to mitigate any potential shortages, including: Scheduled Fuel Deliveries: A significant delivery of 17,000m³ of jet fuel is expected to arrive by Sunday, 12 January 2025.

Pipeline Injection: An injection of 31,000m³ from Durban is anticipated to be processed by 14 January 2025, with delivery to ORTIA planned for 27 January 2025.

Increased Rail Deliveries: Rail transport from Durban and Matola in Mozambique is being prioritised, with added capacity to meet fuel demands.

Alternative Fuel Sourcing: Efforts are underway to secure fuel from other airports and execute direct injections to NATREF. “Immediate intervention and risk mitigation measures are required to address the anticipated jet fuel shortage at ORTIA between 20 January and the expected delivery date of 27 January 2025,” Acsa said. “Airlines, passengers, and all stakeholders are assured that all necessary steps are being taken to maintain normal airport operations and guarantee a secure and uninterrupted fuel supply.”