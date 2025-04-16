Africa CEO Forum 2025 to explore new collaborative strategies for economic growth

The stage was set for the highly anticipated Africa CEO Forum 2025 during a media briefing on Tuesday, as Amir Ben Yahmed, President of the Africa CEO Forum, unveiled the theme for this year’s conference. Scheduled to take place in Abidjan, Ivory Coast, from May 12 to 13, the event aims to gather an assembly of 2 000 CEOs, investors, and public sector leaders hailing from over 75 countries.

“In a challenging global economic backdrop marked by rising protectionism, reduced development aid and high debt-serving costs, the Forum will tackle the prospect of a ‘New Deal’ to strengthen the relationship between governments and businesses in Africa,” Yahmed said. “It’s an agenda that reflects the urgent need for innovative approaches to development based on strong governance, incentive-based industrial policies, and reinforced trade integration.” Yahmed said that the 12th edition unfolds against a challenging global economic backdrop marked by rising protectionism, reduced development aid and high debt-serving costs.

“Yet growing opportunities for South-South trade and investment offer new opportunities for African businesses to expand and innovate across the African continent and beyond.” Yahmed added that the forum will focus on optimizing public-private collaboration to advance sustainable development. “Discussions will center on three key pillars to that agenda: enhancing governance, refining public policies, and accelerating the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA). Through innovation and collaboration, the Forum aims to strengthen Africa’s economic position on the global stage.”

Yahmed said that the African continent has great potential to work with the private sector. “The current transactional environment gives Africa the ultimate incentive to remove the barriers still holding back its private sector, as no other alternative can match its adaptive speed, innovative capacity, and strategic agility. This is the core mission of the Africa CEO Forum, and we will continue to champion this vision together.” Yahmed added that enhancing governance and accountability will be key to fostering a business-friendly environment, ensuring transparency, and enabling more effective decision-making.

“Public policies must be strategically designed to tackle Africa’s structural challenges, such as boosting value-added industries, promoting industrialization, and leveraging the continent’s energy and labour potential.” Yahmed said that accelerating the implementation of the AfCFTA is critical to unlocking intra-African trade, improving infrastructure, and positioning the region as a stronger global economic player. “The Africa CEO Forum will serve as a platform for high-level debates, negotiations, and workshops, tackling topics such as AI-powered governance, the future of African energy, supply chain resilience, and the evolving role of local financing in an era where development aid is diminishing,” he said.

Yahmed added that for the first time in the Forum’s history, the five official candidates for the presidency of the African Development Bank will face off in a high-stakes debate on the future of the continent’s leading financial institution. “Moderated by The Africa Report’s Managing Editor, Nicholas Norbrook, contenders will share their vision for Africa’s economic development. In a pivotal moment for the Bank and the continent, these candidates will outline their plans for industrialization, climate-aligned infrastructure, and private capital mobilization offering a unique opportunity to witness leadership in the making.” International Finance Corporation (IFC) Managing Director Makhtar Diop said that they are privileged to co-host the Africa CEO Forum for the fifth year, a partnership that reflects our commitment to fostering a dynamic and forward-looking private sector in Africa.